Head to Head Contrast: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Biostage has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biostage and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -547.84% -268.41% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biostage and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A AVITA Medical $14.26 million 30.59 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -9.74

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biostage and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 92.12%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Biostage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

