HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $191.00.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $200.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day moving average is $166.27. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $205.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

