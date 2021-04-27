HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

