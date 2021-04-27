HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several brokerages have commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.