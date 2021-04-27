Haywood Securities Boosts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$32.50

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.22% from the company’s current price.

PXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital restated a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.72.

TSE:PXT traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.38. The company had a trading volume of 92,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.22. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,522,425.54. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total value of C$218,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,691,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,969,741.15. Insiders have sold 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676 in the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

