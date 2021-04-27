Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 3,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,779. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $283.48 million, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,375 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

