Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 821 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after acquiring an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,149,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

