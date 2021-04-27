Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 258 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $498.50 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

