Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.61 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

O stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

