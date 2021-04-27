Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

