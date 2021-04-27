Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 126,187 shares.The stock last traded at $29.40 and had previously closed at $28.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.