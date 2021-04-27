Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

HVRRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

