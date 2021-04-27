Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 29,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,402,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.