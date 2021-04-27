Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,804 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. 109,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,951. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

