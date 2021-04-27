Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 497.2% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 116,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 97,111 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,330,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 898,121 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

