Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 172,353 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,353 shares during the quarter. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 1.22% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,480,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 208,029 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,465.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 195,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,376,000.

Shares of VIXY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 451,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,759. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

