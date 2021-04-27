Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381,256 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

