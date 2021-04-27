Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,182,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,890,000.

SLYV stock opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

