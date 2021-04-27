Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 295,020 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,502. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

