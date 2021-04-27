Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

