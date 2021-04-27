Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $82,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

