Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

