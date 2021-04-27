Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Up 5.3%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 14,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 626,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

