Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Up 5.3%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 14,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 626,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.
