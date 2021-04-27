Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

