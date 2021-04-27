Grove Bank & Trust Sells 304 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,549,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,849,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $502.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $271.91 and a 52 week high of $504.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

