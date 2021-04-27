Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,762.5% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

