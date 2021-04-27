Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $230.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

