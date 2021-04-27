Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,912. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

