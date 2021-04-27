Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $999.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $999.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.00465358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

