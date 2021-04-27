Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after buying an additional 397,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 227,011 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

