Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $179.48 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $179.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

