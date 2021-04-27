Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

