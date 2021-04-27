Gradient Investments LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

