Gradient Investments LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 146.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

