Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23,100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 90,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 702,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores stock opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.42, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

