Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 223 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

OEF opened at $189.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average of $172.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $128.33 and a 52-week high of $190.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

