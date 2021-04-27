Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.68. 126,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 236.26 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $285,593.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,836 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

