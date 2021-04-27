Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRGU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 2,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 60,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

