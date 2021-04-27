GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $851.09 Million

Analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post sales of $851.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $847.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $858.00 million. GMS reported sales of $770.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $44.31. 189,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,367. GMS has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.