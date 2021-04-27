Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

Global Payments stock opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.14. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,319,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

