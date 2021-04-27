Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.47 and its 200-day moving average is $196.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.