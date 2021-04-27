Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.