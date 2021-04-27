Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.63.

TSE:GEI opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 165.85%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

