German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Shares of GABC opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714 over the last ninety days. 7.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

