Gerald J. Ford Sells 3,422 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FCX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.69. 19,613,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,087,729. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.