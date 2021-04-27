Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $21.56 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops sports data software. It offers Genius Sports that provides data for sports leagues and governing bodies; Betgenius that provides live betting products and personalized marketing campaigns for the sports betting sector; and Genius Sports Media that provides live sports data for sports and brands to connect with fans.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.