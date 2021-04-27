General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

