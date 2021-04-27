General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

General Electric stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

