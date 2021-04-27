General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 102,391 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 4.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $126,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.38. 6,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $188.45. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

