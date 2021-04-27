GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.04.

NYSE GLOG opened at $5.83 on Monday. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,708 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

